Norfolk Police looks for more volunteers

25 September 2018, 08:35 | Updated: 25 September 2018, 08:40

Norfolk Police are looking to recruit more Special Constables.

Last year over 62,000 hours of work was conducted by volunteers.

There are currently around 200 volunteers in Norfolk and the force are keen to encourage others to join them, through the #BecauseYouCan social media campaign.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Sanford said: “Special Constables are an integral part of our policing team and whatever your motivation, being part of the wider policing family is exciting, challenging and rewarding.

“We’re extremely proud of the team we have in Norfolk and the hours they dedicate to support local policing. We would interested in hearing anyone who may be keen to gain new skills or give something back to their community.”

A number of recruitment information events will be taking place across the county over the coming weeks. Confirmed dates are:

Wednesday 10 October – Gorleston Pavilion Theatre, 7.30pm
Monday 22 October – Yarmouth Library, Tolhouse Street, 7.30pm
Tuesday 23 October – Operation and Communication Centre, Wymondham 6.45pm

The role of a Special Constable includes providing high visibility patrols and helping to police major incidents and events.

