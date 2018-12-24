Christmas Marathon For Woman From Norfolk

A woman from Gorleston is running 26 miles tomorrow to raise money for a local mental health charity.

Victoria Frederique Turrell from Gorleston has decided to run a marathon on Christmas morning this year to support Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind.

She will be putting on her trainers and heading out at 6:30am to run her route through Gorleston, Waveney, Bradwell and Burgh Castle, before finishing at her local pub.

She told Heart that support has been overwhelming, but it's important to do something for others at this time of year:



"I didn't realise how much support I'd be getting from it especially from everybody local, and there's been a lot of support from people I don't even know aswell. It's been quite phenomenal really, it's been quite emotional aswell - I've been quite overwhelmed by everything.

I think Christmas time is the time of year where you're either the happiest or the loneliest, it's a bit depressing for quite a lot of people."

Originally Victoria's plans were to run 25 miles on the 25th, but after being asked why she wasn't doing a full marathon by supporters she decided to add the last mile on and run a full 26 miles before tucking into Christmas dinner.

She's putting her route on her justgiving page and social media and is hoping that locals will pop out to wave her along or join her for part of the run. Her dog, Pepper is going to join from 24 and a half miles and she will cross the finishing line with her mum.

Victoria will also be supporting Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind in january by running events with them through RED January, inspiring people to get active for healthy mental health.