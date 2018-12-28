Norfolk zoo appeals for Christmas trees

As many of us begin to think about getting rid of our old Christmas trees, a zoo in Norfolk is asking you to consider them.

Banham Zoo is taking donations of trees.

"It's great enrichment for the animals," animal manager Mike Woolham told Heart.

"It's a new and novel item that only comes once a year.

"Camels, (and) the pygmy goats will certainly chew on the branches.

"The big cats really love to play with them. Primates will use them as well."

The trees are woodchipped for bedding after the animals have finished with them.