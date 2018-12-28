Norfolk zoo appeals for Christmas trees

28 December 2018, 07:26 | Updated: 28 December 2018, 07:34

Banham Zoo Xmas Trees

As many of us begin to think about getting rid of our old Christmas trees, a zoo in Norfolk is asking you to consider them.

Banham Zoo is taking donations of trees.

"It's great enrichment for the animals," animal manager Mike Woolham told Heart.

"It's a new and novel item that only comes once a year.

"Camels, (and) the pygmy goats will certainly chew on the branches.

"The big cats really love to play with them. Primates will use them as well."

The trees are woodchipped for bedding after the animals have finished with them.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku must step up, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sport

2,200 jobs at risk as HMV on brink of administration

UK & World

Thatcher slammed 1990 World Cup divers as she praised England stars

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News