Norwich gym praises its hero dog

29 January 2019, 09:29 | Updated: 29 January 2019, 09:33

Hero dog JD

A dog that sits on the 24/7 Gym reception at Riverside Norwich has been hailed as a hero.

JD has also been given a fire helmet - after alerting staff to a fire in a room on the premises on Saturday by running around and barking, as his sensitive nose detected the burning smell before anyone else knew what was happening.

Workers were able to put the fire out before fire crews got there.

The gym re-opened later the same day.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Number of drug gang 'county lines' more than doubles to 2,000 in a year

UK & World

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk could miss Leicester match through illness

Sport

Bolton flashes '5,000 troops to Colombia' note as he announces new Venezuela sanctions

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News