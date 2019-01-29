Norwich gym praises its hero dog

A dog that sits on the 24/7 Gym reception at Riverside Norwich has been hailed as a hero.

JD has also been given a fire helmet - after alerting staff to a fire in a room on the premises on Saturday by running around and barking, as his sensitive nose detected the burning smell before anyone else knew what was happening.

Workers were able to put the fire out before fire crews got there.

The gym re-opened later the same day.