On The Run UEA Lecturer Arrested in Romania

A former law lecturer at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, who went on the run in 2015 before a jury found him guilty of downloading indecent images of children, has been arrested in Romania.

56-year-old Julian Myerscough, who was originally from Bolton but who was living in Lowestoft, absconded from his trial at Ipswich Crown Court while jurors were deliberating their verdicts.



Shortly after he went missing, he was convicted of 13 counts of possession of indecent images of a child and three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and in his absence, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court last year to three years and six months' imprisonment and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.



Then on July 26th this year, Mr Myerscough was detained by law enforcement officers in Romania.



His extradition was approved at a Romanian court this week and arrangements are being made for Suffolk Police officers to travel to Bucharest and return him to the UK.