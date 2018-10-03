Pair from Ipswich arrested on suspicion of murder

3 October 2018, 10:04 | Updated: 3 October 2018, 10:05

Suffolk Police

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a man’s body in an Ipswich river.

Joe Pooley, aged 22, from the town, was found at around 10.30am on Monday 13 August in the River Gipping near to London Road.

A post-mortem examination carried out on 14 August determined that the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Yesterday, Tuesday 2  October, officers investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr Pooley’s death arrested a 28 year-old-man and a 28 year-old woman, both from Ipswich, on suspicion of murder. They have been brought to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they are being questioned by detectives.

Initially, Mr Pooley’s death was being treated as unexplained. However further enquiries have led to yesterday’s arrests.

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Scumbag': Vladimir Putin brands Sergei Skripal 'traitor to homeland'

Paul Pogba says he was told not to speak after Man Utd's draw with Valencia
Theresa May dancing at Tory Conference

Theresa May dances to 'Dancing Queen' to open her conference speech

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News