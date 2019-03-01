People in Great Yarmouth get behind plans for the Third River Crossing

The results of a consultation on Norfolk County Council's plans for a Third River Crossing in Great Yarmouth have been published showing significant support for the new bridge to be built.

Construction of the new lifting bridge over the River Yare is due to begin in late 2020 and would see a bridge built linking the A47 at Harfrey's Roundabout on the western side of the river to South Denes Road on the eastern side of the river.

The County Council ran a public consultation in late 2018, asking people for their opinions on the latest designs for the bridge and its approaches, proposals for how the bridge will operate and its likely effects on traffic in the town. When completed, it is expected that the bridge will reduce traffic congestion and shorten journey times in the town, which will support the local economy and help create jobs.

Overall 251 online questionnaires were completed, and a further 116 consultation responses were received by letter or email.

When asked if they felt the bridge was needed 68% of those who responded to the question either strongly agreed or agreed that it was, and 57% of those who responded to the question on traffic levels felt that the bridge would cut congestion.

Cllr Martin Wilby, Chairman of the Environment, Development and Transport Committee at Norfolk County Council told Heart:

"The general consensus from the consultation certainly reflects the comments I and others at the County Council hear about the bridge from local people and businesses.

People can see the potential it has to make a big difference to the town, not only in everyday life but also to its future prospects."

The majority of respondents to the consultation were also generally supportive of the type of bridge being proposed, a twin leaf bascule bridge, and the road design and areas either side of the bridge, which include the creation of a new roundabout on the western side of the river and the provision of pavements and a dedicated cycling route on the bridge.

The overall consultation results are being documented into a consultation report that will form part of the documents to be submitted in the application for a Development Consent Order later this spring.

The council has also made some minor changes to their proposals for the Third River Crossing in response to feedback received through the consultation.

In January the council awarded the contract for the final design and construction of the bridge to BAM Farrans, a joint venture between two construction industry leaders. Following a competitive tender process, BAM Farrans are now working with the project team at the County Council to finalise the detailed design and construction requirements for the bridge.