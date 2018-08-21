Police Appeal After Serious Crash In Brundall

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road collision which happened at Brundall last night.

Officers were called around 10.50pm to reports a Nissan Qashqai, which was travelling on the A47 from Great Yarmouth towards Norwich, was in collision with a Toyota Auris at the Brundall roundabout.

The male driver of the Nissan was taken to the James Paget Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and driving with excess drugs. He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains in custody.

The male driver and female passenger of the Toyota were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment. The female suffered serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening and the male sustained slight injuries.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended, but re-opened shortly after 2.25am this morning.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the collision, or has dash-cam footage of the incident.