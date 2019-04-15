Police negotiators sent to Framingham Pigot

15 April 2019, 17:06 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 17:11

merseyside police

Police were called to Framingham Pigot today (Monday 15 April) following concerns for the safety of a man in possession of a firearm.

Specialist officers and police negotiators were deployed to an address in Loddon Road shortly after 1.15pm.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested shortly before 4pm today on suspicion of committing firearms offences and has been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He remains in custody.

A knife and what police believe to be an air weapon were seized at the scene.

The A146 was closed between Gull Lane and Woolner's Lane but has since reopened.

