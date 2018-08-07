Police Release More Details After Bungay Sex Assault

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Bungay at the weekend are now able to release further information about the attack.

After speaking further with the victim, it has been established that the incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Saturday 4 August, in Castle Lane.

The victim, a teenage boy, states that he was pushed over into some bushes and then sexually assaulted. The suspect ran off in the direction of Earsham Street when friends of the victim could be heard calling out for him.

Officers are undertaking a number of enquiries in the town, including house to house and CCTV, alongside forensic work. Extra police patrols will be taking place in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.

The victim continues to be supported by specialist trained officers and has been able to provide a description of the offender as follows: male (approximate age not known), wearing a black hooded top, black trousers and black trainers.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who believes they saw a male matching the description above in Bungay at any time during Saturday.

In particular, they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Castle Lane, Quaves Lane, Earsham Street, or the surrounding alleyways, between 8pm and 11pm on Saturday, who saw or heard anything that may be able to assist the inquiry.

Anyone driving in the roads stated above that evening with a dash cam in their vehicle is also asked to come forward.

Calls should be made to East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101quoting reference 44061/18, or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.