Reports of spiking increase in East Anglia

19 September 2018, 15:00

alcoholic drink

The number of reports of drinks spiking received by police in Norfolk and Suffolk has almost doubled since 2015.

31 cases were recorded in East Anglia last year.

That's up from 18 in 2015.

All those reports included the words 'drink' and 'spiking' or 'lacing'.

Former Home Office toxicologist Jim Campbell says it's the tip of the iceberg.

"A lot of it isn't reported because after the event people can't remember what's happened," he said.

"And they rack their brains - they feel they haven't got enough information or evidence to go to the police.

"And I think if they go to the police they don't have any evidential material so the police wouldn't take them seriously."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eden Hazard left out of Chelsea squad to face PAOK in Europa League

Warning for dual-national Britons travelling to Iran

Princess Charlotte tells photographers they're not

This is the adorable way Princess Charlotte greets visitors to the palace

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News