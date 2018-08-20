Serious assault in Bury St Edmunds

It's thought a man may have been stabbed during an assault in Bury St Edmunds.

But police haven't yet found him - after being called to Shillitoe Close on Saturday night.

Another man, in his 20s, was found at the scene with a serious injury and is in a stable condition in hospital.

It's understood the first man may have suffered a stab injury to his leg or left side, but that he limped off towards Albert Crescent in the direction of the town centre.



He is described as white, 6 feet 4 inches tall, aged 25-30 years, of skinny build with black hair and was wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and a baseball cap. It is understood that he spoke with an Eastern European accent.



Officers recovered a knife nearby on Albert Crescent a short time later which is thought to be have been used in the assault.



Detectives investigating the incident believe that this was a targeted attack. A police cordon was put in place at the scene but has now been lifted.