Sixth person charged with Ipswich murder

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Ipswich have charged a sixth person in connection with his death.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens (pictured), aged 17, was attacked by a group of males at around 4.50pm on Saturday 2 June in Packard Avenue, during which he suffered a fatal stab wound.

Isaac Calver, aged 18, and of St Helens Street, Ipswich, has this morning Thursday 30 August, been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court later today.

Leon Glasgow, of no fixed abode, is also due to appear before magistrates today after being charged with murder earlier this week, on Tuesday 28 August.