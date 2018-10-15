Sudden Death In Aldeburgh

Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death in Aldeburgh.

Officers were called at 10.40am today, by the East of England Ambulance Service to reports of an unconscious woman at a property on Acheson Way in the town.



Emergency services attended and discovered a deceased woman inside the address. The woman is understood to be in her 50s.



A man in his 90s was also found at the property having sustained a head injury. He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.



The man and woman are known to each other.



A police scene is in place at the property whilst an investigation gets underway into the circumstances of what has taken place. At this early stage officers are treating the death as unexplained.



Witnesses or anybody who has any information that could assist are asked to call Police on 101 quoting CAD 118 of today, 15 October.