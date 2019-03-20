Suffolk local authorities can't "fully support" Sizewell C plans yet

Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Coastal District Council say they still can't "fully support" EDF Energy's plans for a new nuclear power plant in the county.

The Sizewell C scheme's still beign consulted on, but the local authorities say they need to be clear that the benefits of the project outweigh the disadvantages before they back it.

The project would see investment of £14 billion and create 1,500 jobs at its peak, generating £100 million for the local economy during construction, and 900 long-term jobs and generate £40 million a year during operation.

But the councils warned about issues such as a move away from delivering construction materials by sea to a road-led option which would mean a significant number of additional HGVs on Suffolk's roads.

They also raise concerns about the construction of new pylons and the impact of additional development within the Suffolk Coast and Heaths area of outstanding natural beauty.

The local authorities are urging EDF to work with the councils and share more detail and information to satisfy current concerns before the plans are submitted to the Planning Inspectorate.

Suffolk Coastal District councillor Geoff Holdcroft, chairman of the Sizewell C Joint Local Authorities Group (JLAG), said: "We have studied EDF Energy's third round of proposals thoroughly and I have to say that we are rather disappointed.

"The consultation documentation is not as comprehensive as we had hoped to see and lacks evidence in several important areas.

"This means we are unable to fully consider the full impact on our communities in some key areas."

Suffolk County councillor Richard Smith, vice chairman of the Sizewell C JLAG, said: "We were hoping to be in a position at the stage three consultation to give a firm and conclusive position on EDF Energy's proposals, based on a suitable level of detail and evidence.

"It is disappointing that we are not there yet.

He said some of the impacts on the environment and towns and villages in the area would be greater than EDF predicted and councillors wanted to work with the company to be sure the true impact is understood.

"Only then can we draw our conclusive view on whether the benefits of this project outweigh the disadvantages."

In a statement, EDF Energy said it noted the Suffolk local authorities have submitted their response to the Sizewell C stage three consultation and it would be reviewed with those from other statutory consultees.



"At the peak of the construction, some 5,600 people will be employed at the site, with 900 people employed when the station is operating," it said.



"The high-skilled, well-paid jobs offered by Sizewell will provide a boost in skills, education and the local economy for years to come.



"We will continue to work with the local authorities and a wide range of partners to maximise the economic benefit Sizewell C offers the region."