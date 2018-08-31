Suffolk holds first Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk

The sister of a woman from Suffolk who was diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 31 - is opening the county's first ever Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk.

It's taking place in Ipswich this weekend.

Sophie Gilbert's sister Becky Barletta is one of the youngest people in the UK to be diagnosed with dementia.

Since her diagnosis in 2016 she now has to be cared for 24/7.

"She's a ghost of her former self really," Sophie told Heart.

"It's obviously devastating to watch.

"I don't think anything would ever really make it OK or make it better, but we feel like we're doing something and hopefully helping other people."

More than 26,000 people across Norfolk and Suffolk are living with dementia.

Over 350 people have already registered to take part in the walk this weekend. The event is aiming to raise more than £106,000 to fund research and provide support for people living with dementia.