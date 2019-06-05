Suffolk WWII veteran sails back to Normandy

5 June 2019, 09:21 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 09:23

D-Day invation 1944 Normandy

A 95 year old man from Suffolk is among around 300 World War Two veterans to set sail back to Normandy.

The MV Boudicca's voyage is part of the events to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

It's come at no cost to veterans including Jim Grant.

"It's the same as we did in 1944," Jim said of the trip.

"Going along the main beaches - except that we shan't be shooting this time, and we won't be fired on this time.

"I'm just looking forward to it - being on a ship again."

President Trump, Theresa May and the Queen will attend a special ceremony to mark the anniversary today.

A total of 15 world leaders will be in Portsmouth for it - including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

