Taverham assault investigation concludes

Following an alleged assault in Taverham yesterday afternoon, Norfolk Police have confirmed no crime took place.

Investigations have revealed the man was not a victim of assault and that the injuries were self-inflicted.



Officers were called at 4.40pm yesterday to reports that a man had been wounded by a blade on Marriott's Way, near the junction between Taverham Road and Station Road.



A 23 year old man was treated at the scene for his injuries. He is helping police with their enquiries.