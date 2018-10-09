Taverham assault investigation concludes

9 October 2018, 12:12 | Updated: 9 October 2018, 12:16

Norfolk Police car

Following an alleged assault in Taverham yesterday afternoon, Norfolk Police have confirmed no crime took place.

Investigations have revealed the man was not a victim of assault and that the injuries were self-inflicted.

Officers were called at 4.40pm yesterday to reports that a man had been wounded by a blade on Marriott's Way, near the junction between Taverham Road and Station Road.

A 23 year old man was treated at the scene for his injuries. He is helping police with their enquiries.

