Teenage girl punched while walking through Thetford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was assaulted in Thetford on Saturday.

It happened at 4.30pm on Saturday (2 March) when the victim was walking along an alleyway off Rayleigh Way that leads to a footbridge running over the railway line.



As she walked past two teenage boys, she was punched in the face causing her to fall to the ground. The assault continued while she was on the ground.



The victim, who suffered minor injuries to her wrists during the assault, managed to escape from the two suspects, and fled the scene.



Nothing was stolen but her mobile phone was damaged during the incident.



One of the suspects is described as mixed race and approximately 5ft 6ins to 5ft 9ins tall, wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded top and black jogging bottoms and blue trainers. The second suspect is described as wearing a black hoody, light blue jeans and steel toe cap tan-coloured boots and a silver necklace.



Officers are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time, including a woman with a pushchair who passed the victim on the footbridge. Witnesses or anybody with information should contact PC Kathryn Archer at Thetford Police Station on 101. Alternatively, they can telephone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.