"Terrible driving conditions" in West Suffolk

"Terrible driving conditions" have been reported by police in the west of Suffolk.

They say snow has been settling on all routes overnight with temperatures below freezing.

We're being advised to drive to the conditions and allow extra time for our journeys.

The rest of Suffolk and Norfolk seems to have escaped with just a dusting of snow - with no major travel disruption.

But we're now being told to expect much worse tomorrow.

Britain faces "very significant snowfall", with temperatures expected to plunge to at least minus 10 degrees Celsius across the country, the Met Office has warned.

A weather system forecast on Thursday could break this winter's current record low of minus 10.8 degrees and bring up to 10cm of snow to parts of southern England.

Journeys on the roads could take "a lot" longer and should ideally be avoided if possible, said Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill.

Current yellow weather warnings might also be upped to amber, and vulnerable people are warned to take extra precautions.

Santon Downham in Suffolk could be one of the coldest areas.

PIC: @NSRAPT