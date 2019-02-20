Three teens arrested after fight in Diss

20 February 2019, 08:43 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 08:45

Norfolk Police car

Three teenagers have been arrested after a fight in Diss last night.

Police were called to Mere Street shortly after 5pm. They arrived on the scene to find an 18 year old man with minor injuries to his knee and wrist, which paramedics treated at the scene. 

Initial reports suggested one of the suspects was in possession of a knife; however it is not believed to have been used during the incident. 

No weapons have been seized. 

Enquiries led officers to arrest three teenage boys, two aged 15 and one aged 16, on suspicion of affray, assault ABH and possession of an offensive weapon. 

A large number of youths remained in the area following the incident which has led to police implementing a Section 34 Order covering the area Mere Park, Victoria Road, Morrisons car park and the town centre until 6.30pm on Thursday. This gives police officers the power to direct people to leave an area to prevent anti-social behaviour or crime.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lloyds reports higher profits but sees Brexit uncertainty ahead

UK & World

Man arrested over 'no blacks' racist graffiti on Salford door

UK & World

Duchess of Sussex spotted out and about in New York ahead of 'baby shower' with close friends

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News