Three teens arrested after fight in Diss

Three teenagers have been arrested after a fight in Diss last night.

Police were called to Mere Street shortly after 5pm. They arrived on the scene to find an 18 year old man with minor injuries to his knee and wrist, which paramedics treated at the scene.

Initial reports suggested one of the suspects was in possession of a knife; however it is not believed to have been used during the incident.

No weapons have been seized.

Enquiries led officers to arrest three teenage boys, two aged 15 and one aged 16, on suspicion of affray, assault ABH and possession of an offensive weapon.

A large number of youths remained in the area following the incident which has led to police implementing a Section 34 Order covering the area Mere Park, Victoria Road, Morrisons car park and the town centre until 6.30pm on Thursday. This gives police officers the power to direct people to leave an area to prevent anti-social behaviour or crime.