Thunderstorms lead to power cuts in East Anglia

After yesterday's extreme heat - thunderstorms have caused power cuts in Norfolk and Suffolk overnight.

They've been reported in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Norwich and surrounding villages.

Train passengers are also advised to check before they travel this morning - after the soaring temperatures damaged overhead lines yesterday.

Greater Anglia services from London Liverpool Street are expected to be hit by delays until midday.