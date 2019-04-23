Two arrested after 15yo stabbed in Ipswich

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Ipswich yesterday.

Police were called shortly after 6.10pm following reports that a group of young people were involved in an altercation near Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park.

Members of the group then ran out of the park in the direction of Fonnereau Road.

Officers attended the scene a short time later and discovered that a 15-year-old boy had sustained a stab wound to his upper leg.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance but was later transferred to Colchester Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The park was closed to the public shortly after the incident and police scenes currently remain in place within the park while officers carry out enquiries.

Detectives believe that this was a targeted attack and as such there is no wider threat to the community.