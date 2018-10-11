Two Men Found Dead At Norfolk Poultry Factory Named

Two pest controllers who were found dead at a poultry processing factory in Norfolk, after a suspected gas leak, have been named by police.

The bodies of 49 year old Neil Moon from Spalding in Lincolnshire and 34 year old Jon Collins from Watton in Norfolk - were found at Banham Poultry in Attleborough on October 4th.

Norfolk Police said a possible refrigeration gas leak was being investigated as a line of inquiry.



The family of Mr Collins described him as a "devoted family man who will continue to be loved and missed by all those who knew him".



The widow of Mr Moon, described him as "the most amazing husband and father".



"There are no words to describe the loss I feel," she said. "Life will never be the same again.



"Tonight there will be a brighter star in the sky."



His son described him as "my hero and the best father I could've ever asked for", and his daughter said: "I will miss him so much and cherish all the memories we had together."



