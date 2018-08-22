Waveney MP to 'give a day' to policing

22 August 2018, 08:40 | Updated: 22 August 2018, 08:42

Peter Aldous Waveney MP

Waveney MP Peter Aldous is preparing to spend a day with Suffolk Police as part of the 'Give a Day to Policing' campaign.

It is a national initiative to get local representatives experiencing a day in the life of our local forces.

"The day I'll be spending here {at Suffolk Police} will give me a better insight into those challenges {facing the police} which I can then get over more clearly, hopefully, and in a better way in Westminster," Peter Aldous told Heart.

He'll 'give' his day to policing on 31st August.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Facebook and Twitter ban over 900 accounts in bid to tackle fake news

People with criminal records urged to become magistrates

Laura Ashley profits fall by 98% to just £100k

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News