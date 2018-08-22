Waveney MP to 'give a day' to policing

Waveney MP Peter Aldous is preparing to spend a day with Suffolk Police as part of the 'Give a Day to Policing' campaign.

It is a national initiative to get local representatives experiencing a day in the life of our local forces.

"The day I'll be spending here {at Suffolk Police} will give me a better insight into those challenges {facing the police} which I can then get over more clearly, hopefully, and in a better way in Westminster," Peter Aldous told Heart.

He'll 'give' his day to policing on 31st August.