Woman Critically Injured In A Crash In Felixstowe

A woman has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a serious road traffic incident in Felixstowe.

Police were called by the Ambulance Service just after 12.10pm this afternoon, Thursday 20 September, to reports that a red Peugeot 207 had collided with a tree in Cliff Road.



The driver, aged in her 70s, required urgent medical assistance and after receiving treatment at the scene has been taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance.



Officers are investigating the cause of the collision and the road was closed between Church Road and the St Georges Road/Marcus Road crossroads, reopening at 2pm.



Any witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 154 of 20 September.