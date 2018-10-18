Woman dies after A12 crash

A woman has died after a crash on the A12 at Frostenden last night.

Two vehicles were involved just after 6pm near the junction with Gypsy Lane.

The vehicles involved were a blue Peugeot 206 and black Isuzu D-max.

The female passenger in the Peugeot died at the scene. The female driver of the same vehicle was airlifted to Addenbrookes hospital for treatment to what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the second vehicle, the Isuzu, suffered minor cuts and bruises and was taken to the James Paget hospital for treatment.

The road was closed in both directions between Wangford and Wrentham.

Emergency services were at the scene for several hours for investigation work, reopening around 1.30am.