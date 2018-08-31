Woman Dies Following Crash In Alpheton

On Air Now
31 August 2018, 17:40
A woman in her 70s has died and two other people have suffered serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Alpheton this morning.
Police were called just after 11.30am to reports of a collision involving a BMW and a Mini on the A134 between Alpheton and Lawshall.
Two other people, a man and a woman, were taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital, one with life threatening injuries and one with life changing injuries.
The road was closed in both directions following the collision.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone with any dashcam footage of this area at the time stated.
Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Stowmarket on 101, quoting incident reference number 131 of Friday 31 August 2018.