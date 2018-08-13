Woman raped in Ipswich

Police have launched an investigation following a report of rape on a woman in Ipswich.

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday morning and was reported to police at about 4am.

The victim, a woman in her mid-20s, was walking through Tacket Street car par, went to walk through the alleyway to Upper Brook Street when a man called out to her. She was then grabbed by the hair and pulled into the alleyway where she was raped.

Trained specialist officers and police staff continue to work with the victim whilst extensive enquiries are ongoing in the local area to identify the person responsible.

A cordon on the alleyway between the Tacket Street car park and Upper Brook Street remains in place. The suspect is described as of Asian appearance and was wearing a grey hooded top.

DCI Angus Moir said: "This was an extremely distressing and horrific attack on the victim which has left her severely traumatised."

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed or heard this attack, or who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in, or walking towards, the Upper Brook Street or Tacket Street area of town in the early hours of Sunday morning to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency.

"I would like to reassure the community that our officers are doing all they can, however, we need help from members of the public who may have been in Ipswich in the early hours of this morning and have vital information to assist with the investigation."