Adele shows off secret tribute to hometown with rare peek inside her LA pad

29 June 2020, 13:48

Adele relived her Glastonbury performance from LA
Adele relived her Glastonbury performance from LA. Picture: Instagram/Adele
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Adele gave fans a look inside her LA mansion in a collection of new snaps.

Adele, 32, spent Saturday night reliving her 2016 headliner performance at Glastonbury as it was aired on TV four years later.

The Hello, Someone Like You and All I Ask hitmaker shared a couple of pictures of herself at her LA home watching the performance.

In one snap, the star – who has lost a huge seven stone in the past years – put the dress she wore for the performance back on as she watched the show in her living room.

READ MORE: Adele is unrecognisable in rare new photo as she celebrates 32nd birthday

Adele's fans spotted the Tottenham Hale sign in her garden
Adele's fans spotted the Tottenham Hale sign in her garden. Picture: Instagram/Adele

In the new pictures, Adele gave fans a rare glimpse inside her LA mansion, and some were quick to spot a tribute to her hometown in the back of the images.

In one of the pictures, Adele can be seen kneeling down with a hand-held fan posing in front of her TV.

But just behind the singer, behind the window, you can make out a London Underground sign for Tottenham Hale hanging on the wall.

Adele put on her dress from the Glastonbury set back in 2016
Adele put on her dress from the Glastonbury set back in 2016. Picture: Instagram/Adele

One person commented on Twitter: "Things I love to see, Adele reliving her #Glastonbury year & the fact she has a Tottenham Hale tube stop sign outside her window. She lives in LA."

Another wrote: "Adele having a Tottenham hale tube station sign in her garden is possibly the best design feature i have ever seen anywhere ever."

The star has always been very proud of where she grew up, and has even used her youth in Tottenham to write a number of her hits including Hometown Glory and River Lea.

READ MORE: Adele smoulders in unseen photos from secret girls' trip to Las Vegas

