Ant and Dec surprise 5-year-old boy who raised £1 million for hospital that saved his life

30 June 2020, 10:37 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 10:53

Ant and Dec surprised a five-year-old boy via video chat. Picture: Twitter @PrideOfBritain

A little boy was left speechless when Ant and Dec surprised him with a video message.

Ant and Dec made a little boy’s day when they surprised him with a video call over the weekend after he raised a whopping £1 million for the NHS.

Five-year-old Tony Hudgell had to have his legs amputated when he was just 41 days old because of abuse by his birth parents.

Inspired by Captain Tom Moore’s challenge in May, heroic Tony vowed to walk every day in June to raise funds for the hospital that saved his life.

He has since surpassed his goal of 10km and has walked 12km for Evelina London Children's Hospital so far.

And to say thank you on behalf of the country, Ant and Dec were called upon to send him a personalised Pride Of Britain message.

A sweet video which captures the moment sees excited Tony covering his eyes while waiting for his adoptive mum to surprise him.

As the I’m A Celebrity duo appeared on the screen, he said: “I love Ant and Dec.”

Ant, 44, then began: “Hi Tony Ant and Dec here, we just wanted to send you a message to say what an amazing thing you are doing.

Dec, 44, added: “Absolutely amazing, you are a hero. Listen thank you so much keep up the good work and we are sending you lots and lots of love, thanks, Tony.”

Ant and Dec surprised a 5-year-old boy. Picture: Twitter @PrideOfBritain

Pride of Britain took to their official Twitter account to share the clip, along with the caption: “5 yr old Tony was so badly abused by his birth parents that he had to have both legs amputated.”

They added: “He’s an incredible little boy who has raised over £1m for the hospital that saved him. He loves Ant and Dec and this message shows they love him too.”

Tony, from Kent, was put into the foster care of Paula, 52, and Mark, 55, when he was discharged from hospital and they later adopted him.

Appearing with his parents on This Morning on Monday, Paula said: “The community have been coming out and cheering him on. It’s been so lucky for us to be able to give back to the hospital who saved his life. This will help so many children.”

Mark added: “The improvement we’ve seen over the last month has been fantastic.”

