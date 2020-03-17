Celebrity Juice filming in chaos as Paddy McGuinness reveals audience was sent home amid coronavirus fears

17 March 2020, 10:44 | Updated: 17 March 2020, 12:21

Celebrity Juice has been cancelled after the audience were sent home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Paddy McGuinness has revealed the Celebrity Juice audience were immediately sent home after the Prime Minister's Coronavirus update yesterday. 

Boris Johnson shut down mass gatherings and urged the public to stop all non-essential travel and socialising in the latest measures to try and stop the spread of the virus.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here

This meant ITV bosses were forced to ask all audience members at the filming of Celebrity Juice to go home just moments before filming began.

Panellist Paddy, 46, shared a picture of him recreating Geri Halliwell’s iconic Brits look with the Union Jack dress, while sat next to host Keith Lemon.

Read More: Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 1,543?

He told fans: "Well that escalated quickly. We were all set to record @celebjuiceofficial audience in and then we hear Boris Johnson’s speech and that was that! Audience out, show cancelled...for now!!!!

"Still I got to spend a bit of time with my boy @keithlemon. Stay safe, keep an eye out for the elderly and wash them hands!!!"

Fans were quick to comment, keeping positive in these tough times, with one joking: “All dressed up and nowhere to go!”

Comedian Joel Dommett also revealed that he was supposed to take part in the cancelled episode.

Sharing a photo of him dressed as Billie Eilish, he said: “What a weird evening - went to record @celebjuiceofficial - then the audience were told to go home after Boris’ speech. 

“Having serious logistic based conversations while dressed as @billieeilish was one of the strangest things I’ve ever been involved in. Stay safe everyone - keep washing your bits.”

This comes just hours after it was announced Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid wouldn’t be presenting the show due to her having to self-isolate at home

Her son is thought to be showing symptoms of COVID-19, as she wrote on Twitter: "I am currently well but due to the new advice today I will be self-isolating for two weeks due to symptoms in my household. Stay well everyone."

The journalist, however, did join in today’s show, speaking to co-host Piers Morgan from home on a video call. 

Charlotte Hawkins will stand in for Susanna over the next couple of weeks as she self-isolates at home with her family.

Read More: Why isn't Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain? Presenter self-isolates at home for two weeks

