Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103

18 June 2020, 09:57 | Updated: 18 June 2020, 10:13

She was known as the Queen's favourite singer
Alice Dear

Dame Vera Lynn, famous for singing We'll Meet Again, has passed away.

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement to PA today, saying: "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103.

"Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family."

Vera was known as the Queen's favourite singer, and is best known for songs such as We'll Meet Again, The White Cliffs of Dover and A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.

She was known as "The Forces' sweetheart" due to her immense popularity during the Second World War, when she released her iconic uplifting song We'll Meet Again.

Vera was born in East London on March 20, 1917.

Following her success with music, Vera went on to do charity work in her later life, working with organisations that helped ex-servicemen, disabled children and breast cancer.

Back in 1995, Vera sang outside Buckingham Palace in 1995 as the country marked VE Day.

Lynn was married to Harry Lewis in 1941, but her husband sadly died in 1998.

Together they had one child, Virginia Penelope Anne Lewis, who was born in 1946.

