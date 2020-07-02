Dan Osborne opens up about money struggles as fans slam sponsored Instagram posts

Dan Osborne has made it clear he doesn't want people assuming he's raking in the cash.

Former TOWIE star Dan Osborne has spoken out about his finances and that he doesn't want people to assume he's rich just because he's "been on TV once".

The hunk, 29, took to his Instagram stories to address some of his fans, who have been slating him over his paid posts and advertisements.

Dan, who is married to actress Jacqueline Jossa, often posts pictures on his grid and stories promoting a variety of products and brands, and revealed that many have complained about this.

Speaking from his home in Essex, Dan revealed earlier this week that he's really glad that so many people have positive feedback about the advertising he's been doing.

Dan said: "I've had a lot of people saying about the advertising I've been doing with the iwatches, airpods and sunglasses.

"I know so many people are happy with them... I'm so glad you're happy with them."

He continued, saying it isn't the case with everyone: "They write 'I love seeing your family, your lego, your fitness but the ads are a bit too much'.

"So I just wanted to explain a bit about it. I understand if you're not interested... if there's an advertisement and you're not interested in it, just swipe across, you don't have to watch it.

"It's a part of my job, I'll only advertise things I know are good and I know people are happy with."

Dan explained, this is the way he makes a living now, and he has to feed my kids and pay my bills just like everyone else".

He added: "in this hard time it's hit me, it's hit everyone."

Father-of-three Dan's income has plummeted after his tattoo shop was forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic amid lockdown laws.

Dan said people make presumptions about his wealth because of his public profile and marriage to former EastEnders star, Jacqueline Jossa.

He said: "People assume that because you've been on TV once, that you're rich.

"No! I have to make a living as well."Dan appeared on the Essex based reality series for two years until 2015 and most recently came third on the 2018 series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Making it to the finale of CBB won Dan a £60,000 pay day but was not enough to keep him out of financial trouble.

The Sun reported last year his business has just £978 left on the books and his firm - Storms Entertainment - has £7,469 in debt.

Another company he owned called Charlie Entertainments was dissolved in 2017, after going bust with undisclosed debts after HMRC petitioned the high court to put it into liquidation.