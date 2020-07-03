Who is Dom Parker? Gogglebox star's age, wife and net worth revealed

Dom Parker appeared on Celebrity Masterchef last year. Picture: Instagram/BBC

How old is Dom Parker? And why did he leave Gogglebox? Find out everything...

Dom Parker and his wife Steph became household names after they joined the original Gogglebox lineup in 2013.

After three years on the Channel 4 show, the pair decided to call it a day in 2016 and both have since gone on to appear on plenty of reality TV shows.

Dom hit our TV screens again last year when he made it all the way to the final of Celebrity Masterchef, but was unfortunately beaten to the trophy by Greg Rutherford.

So, as he returns to the kitchen to judge this year’s contestants, how much do we know about Dom Parker and what is his net worth?

Dom Parker is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef as a judge. Picture: BBC

How old is Dom Parker?

Dominic Parker was born in Westbere in July 1964, making him 55-years-old.

Before Gogglebox, Dom and Steph appeared on Channel 4 TV show Four in a Bed in 2013, where they showed off their successful Kent-based B&B called The Salutation.

Dom also appeared in the second series of The Jump in 2015 where he suffered a concussion.

The couple previously took part in the celebrity version of Channel 4's Hunted in 2017, before Dom impressed the judges on Celebrity MasterChef in 2019.

Steph and Dom appeared on Gogglebox for three years. Picture: Channel 4

When did Dom and Steph get married and do they have children?

Dom and Steph married in 1998 and have two children together - Max, 18, and Honor, 15.

Why did Dom and Steph leave Gogglebox?

In October 2017 Dom and Steph revealed they would no longer be appearing on Gogglebox, citing they had 'said all they needed to say'.

They told The Sun at the time: “We think it’s important that everyone gets their chance to be on Gogglebox and give their opinion, and having been on it from the beginning we felt like we’d pretty much said all we needed to say, and we knew what we were going to say.”

What is Dom Parker’s net worth?

It’s unknown how much Dom Parker is worth, but it was reported back in February that he and Steph are planning to sell their manor house hotel for £5m.

The couple snapped up the Grade I-listed boutique hotel for £2.6 million in 2004.

They then spent a further £2.5 million renovating The Salutation, but now want to sell the property.

Dom, 55, said: "We're looking for £5 million for the purchase price. We ideally want to sell the building.

"It has been our lives, our home, our joy - our stage for Gogglebox."

The Salutation, which is situated in Sandwich, Kent, was built in 1912 and is spread over 3.7 acres and boasts 17 bedrooms, as well as a 60-cover restaurant.

Dom added: "It is a very important part of the past 14 years of our lives, and it is such a beautiful building.

"But we are just too old and exhausted, and don't have the energy to run it any more."

Meanwhile, The Sun also previously claimed that families on Gogglebox get a monthly allowance of £1,500 between them.

This would have been split between him and Steph when they were on the show.

