EastEnders' star Nicola Duffett joins Coronation Street as Yasmeen’s prison friend Lucie

Nicola Duffett has joined Coronation Street. Picture: BBC/ITV

Nicola Duffett has been cast as part of Yasmeen Metcalfe's prison storyline.

Former EastEnders actress Nicola Duffett has now bagged a role in Coronation Street.

The soap star will make her first appearance from next week, playing Yasmeen Metcalfe's prison pal Lucie.

Nicola previously starred as Debbie Bates on EastEnders between 1993 and 1995, but has now been cast as part of Yasmeen’s (Shelley King) jail storyline.

Lucie is set to befriend Yasmeen just as Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) tries to worm his way back into her life.

Nicola Duffett will star as Yasmeen's friend in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

When Geoff tells Yasmeen he will forgive her if she agrees to be his wife again.

Viewers will see Lucie offer a hand of support to her – before giving Yasmeen a contraband phone, suggesting she call Geoff and take control of the conversation.

Yasmeen eventually calls Geoff, he tries to manipulate her into getting back together.

More spoilers for next week tease that Geoff is set to drop all the charges against Yasmeen, with her granddaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) convinced he has an ulterior motive.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Nicola’s character on EastEnders was killed off in a hit-and-run 25 years ago.

She arrived in the square with her daughter after escaping her abusive husband and went on to fall in love with Nigel Bates.

The pair married in 1994 on what was, the soap's 1000th episode.

After Debbie was killed off, Nigel adopted her daughter Clare played by Gemma Bissix.

Nicola Duffett appeared on EastEnders as Debbie Bates in the 19990s. Picture: PA Images

Actress Nicola then went on to star in Family Affairs on Channel 5 as Cat MacKenzie between 1999 and 2005.

And this isn’t the first time she has appeared on Corrie, as she made a guest appearance in 2005 as a different character named Mrs Bird.

Nicola had a starring role in BBC2 drama Collateral in 2018, as well as appearing in ITV's drama Deep Water in 2019.

