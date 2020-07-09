Gemma Collins opens up about traumatic miscarriage where her baby 'died in front of her'

The star suffered a miscarriage eight years ago. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The reality TV veteran has revealed some of the very upsetting details about her miscarriage in 2012.

Gemma Collins has spoken out about a traumatising time in her life where her baby passed away in front of her when she was four-and-a-half months pregnant.

The TOWIE star, 39, suffered a miscarriage back in 2012 and gave birth on the landing at her home just before heading to the National Television Awards, which she then attended.

Gemma at the NTA awards in 2012. Picture: Getty

Speaking on her podcast this week, Gemma said: "I’ve had some shocking things happen to me, I’m not sure I’ve spoken about this before.

"But I actually gave birth to a child, sadly, and basically the child was four months old, basically I had a miscarriage but obviously the baby was formed and it died in front of me.

"I had to go to the hospital and my mum was there. I can remember my mum being really upset, I was in shock, I was upset.

"That was really a shocking moment for me. But this is what I’m saying, I can talk about it now. Things sometimes are not meant to be."

The star pictured later that year. Picture: PA

This isn't the first time Gemma has spoken about her miscarriage, as she also discussed it in her autobiography Basically – admitting that she was thought it was “God’s way” of punishing her for a previous abortion.

Gemma ended up falling pregnant during a five-year relationship with an ex and she was unaware that she was expecting as she was taking the contraceptive pill at the time.

She said: "I’ll never forget it, it was a very traumatising experience because I didn’t know I was pregnant and literally I remember waking up with severe pains".

The star is known for her loud, bubbly personality but she has been through a lot. Picture: PA

Gemma continued "My mum said to me, ‘Gemma you need to go to the toilet,’ and I was like, ‘Honey, this is not…’ I mean obviously I couldn’t describe…

"Look I try and find the bit of entertainment in this bad situation because I think that’s probably a coping mechanism of mine, I try to laugh or see a brighter side in things even though it was really traumatic.

"But I can remember just being in utter shock. I’ve been through a lot so I feel in life, nothing shocks me.

"So anything you could tell me now wouldn’t shock me because I’ve been through a lot and dealt with a lot but I’m grateful for those experiences because I can sit here today and relay them to other people."

If you've been affected by similar issues to Gemma, you can contact The Miscarriage Association at 01924 200 799 or visit their website, miscarriageassociation.org.uk