Holly Willoughby pays tribute to her children with special necklace holding a hidden meaning

Holly Willoughby wore a new item of jewellery for Monday's This Morning. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby has debuted a new piece of jewellery on This Morning, and it holds a very important meaning.

Appearing on This Morning most days, it's no surprise Holly Willoughby, 39, has quickly become a fashion icon to many.

Phillip Schofield's co-star does have a stylist, but often uses her jewellery selections to make her looks more personal to her – including her necklaces.

On Monday morning's show, the star – who is marred to Dan Baldwin – debuted a new piece from her collection, a clear quartz pendant in a triangle shape.

Holly wore this piece over the top of an original necklace, a gold chain which holds the letters B, H and C for her three children; Belle, Harry and Chester.

READ MORE: Where you can get Holly Willoughby's This Morning look today

Holly Willoughby wore the clear quartz necklace over her gold initialled necklace. Picture: ITV

The new clear quartz necklace is a piece by Rock and Raw jewellery, a brand that creates crystal-charged fine jewellery designed to "raise your vibration and connect you to divine feminine energy".

All the pieces in the collection hold a special meaning, but Holly's – which is the Clear Quartz Ultimate Guardian Pendant – appears to connect to children's initial necklace.

On their website, Rock and Raw jewellery say that clear quartz is "the most protective of all stones", and has the ability to "help soothe fears, expand our visions past limiting beliefs and help us embrace our true potential".

The Rock and Raw Jewellery clear quartz necklace is "the most protective of all stones". Picture: Rock and Raw Jewellery

According to The Healing Chest, clear Quartz "is highly prized for its ability to clear the mind of negativity to enhance higher spiritual receptiveness".

Another website, Mama Malis, which specialises in selling crystals, says: "I think of Clear Quartz as a very 'mothering' stone.

"Just like you nurture your children's dreams and ambitions, Clear Quartz holds onto the energy of your intentions and amplifies them into the universe.

"Known as the ultimate manifesting stone, Clear Quartz not only stores the energy of your intentions, but it also amplifies the wonderful qualities of the stones that surround it."

This could explain why Holly wears it over the initials necklace of her children.

Holly Willoughby wore the new necklace on Monday's show with a floral dress. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

We love the meaningful message behind this piece, but if you were hoping to get your hands on one yourself, you'll need to get saving.

The piece Holly appears to be wearing retails at £841, but some pieces in the Rock and Raw collection can go up to over £2,000.

The gold necklace with her children's initials on, on the other hand, is by a designer called Maya Brenner.

The necklace is a piece most commonly connected to Meghan Markle, who back in 2016 appeared to confirm her relationship with Prince Harry by wearing a H and M necklace.

READ MORE: This Morning viewers in hysterics as Holly Willoughby makes very rude innuendo during a chat about dogs