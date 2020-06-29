Jeff Brazier shares touching tribute to Jade Goody son Freddie, 15, has in his bedroom

29 June 2020, 10:44 | Updated: 29 June 2020, 10:45

Jeff Brazier shares two sons with his late wife Jade Goody
Jeff Brazier shares two sons with his late wife Jade Goody. Picture: PA/Instagram

Jade Goody tragically passed away from cervical cancer in 2009.

Jeff Brazier has shared a photo of his son Freddie's touching tribute to Jade Goody that he has in his bedroom.

The 15-year-old, who sadly lost his mother to cervical cancer in 2009, has an adorable photo of him snuggled up with Jade and his older brother Bobby, 17, at Christmas.

Jeff Brazier has shared Freddie's tribute to his mother
Jeff Brazier has shared Freddie's tribute to his mother. Picture: Instagram

Jade and Jeff split in 2004, which was the year that Freddie was born, and Jade passed away when the kids were very young.

Jeff previously spoke out about how his kids reacted when they found out their mother's cancer was terminal, telling Polly.co.uk that they were "all over the place" for around six months afterwards.

He said: "I think most people know that for the last 10 years I've been bringing up my children Bobby and Freddie after they lost their mum, Jade, to cervical cancer. 

"It's insanely unfair that they were robbed of someone that was such an incredible mum.

"I remember when Jade very bravely told them that she was going to be in heaven, for six months after that they were absolutely all over the place.

"From the moment your children are born and you hold them in your arms and you realise how small and fragile they are, I think you immediately become their protector."

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

