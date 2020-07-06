Exclusive

Josh Gadd says the themes of Frozen 2 "couldn’t be more right for the times"... and the songs are great

6 July 2020, 10:08

Josh Gad speaks to Heart's Showbiz Hub about Frozen 2
Josh Gad speaks to Heart's Showbiz Hub about Frozen 2. Picture: Getty / Disney
Faye Lyons-White

By Faye Lyons-White

It’s finally here! Frozen II is available on Disney+. We can now watch the next part of Elsa, Anya, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven’s story from our living rooms.

Josh Gad, who plays loveable snowman Olaf in both the follow-up and Disney's original 2013 Oscar-winning box-office smash, has told us the songs in the movie have become the anthems for what is going on in the world around us.

It’s a big time for Josh on the latest streaming platform.

He’s also playing a criminal dwarf called Mulch Diggums in Artemis Fowl.  The film is based on the novel of the same name, written by author Eoin Colfer. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, it also stars Colin Farrell and Dame Judi Dench. And Josh recalls the time he first met the Dame in our exclusive chat with him.

You can hear more from Josh on Heart’s Showbiz Hub Podcast with Ashley Roberts, listen in the player below or subscribe through your usual podcast provider.

Let us know if there's anything you'd like to know about the crazy world of showbiz – use the hashtag #IndustryMythBuster, and tweet us @thisisheart 

Heart Showbiz Hub podcast is out every Monday.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Press play on the player below

