Josh Gadd says the themes of Frozen 2 "couldn’t be more right for the times"... and the songs are great

Josh Gad speaks to Heart's Showbiz Hub about Frozen 2. Picture: Getty / Disney

By Faye Lyons-White

It’s finally here! Frozen II is available on Disney+. We can now watch the next part of Elsa, Anya, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven’s story from our living rooms.

Josh Gad, who plays loveable snowman Olaf in both the follow-up and Disney's original 2013 Oscar-winning box-office smash, has told us the songs in the movie have become the anthems for what is going on in the world around us.

It’s a big time for Josh on the latest streaming platform.

He’s also playing a criminal dwarf called Mulch Diggums in Artemis Fowl. The film is based on the novel of the same name, written by author Eoin Colfer. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, it also stars Colin Farrell and Dame Judi Dench. And Josh recalls the time he first met the Dame in our exclusive chat with him.

