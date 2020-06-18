Kristen Stewart set to play Princess Diana in new film 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart will play the late Princess Diana in the upcoming flick. Picture: Getty

The Twilight actress will step into the role of Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother in the new film, according to reports.

Kristen Stewart, 30, is set to play the role of Princess Diana in new film 'Spencer'.

According to Deadline, the film has been scripted by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, and will be directed by Pablo Larrain.

The film will cover a critical time in Princess Diana's life in the early 1990s, when she decided her marriage to Prince Charles was not working.

The film will be set over three days at Sandringham, where Diana decides to veer away from her path to become Queen some day.

Kristen Stewart has 'mystery' says director of Spencer Pablo Larrain. Picture: Getty

Speaking of the upcoming film, director Larrain explained: "We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is.

“Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie."

He continued: "We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the Queen."

The film will focus on Princess Diana's decision to separate from Prince Charles. Picture: Getty

Speaking of casting Stewart in the role, he said: “Kristen is one of the great actors around today.

“To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.

"The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.

He continued: “I’ve seen movies from Kristen that are so diverse it’s incredible, showing different layers and her diversity and strength as an actress.

“We’re very happy to have her, she’s very committed. As a filmmaker, when you have someone who can hold such a weight, dramatic and narrative weight just with her eyes, then you have the strong lead who can deliver what we are looking for.”

The film, set to start production in 2021, will be set in the early 1990s. Picture: Getty

Kristen Stewart is best known for finding fame as Bella in the Twilight film series, and has since gone on to star in the reboot of Charlie's Angels, as well as Snow White and the Huntsman.

Spencer is expected to start production in 2021.

