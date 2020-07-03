Love Island Australia: Is there a Casa Amor on season one?

Will there be a Casa Amor on Love Island Australia series one? Find out about the upcoming twists...

Let’s face it, Love Island Australia makes the UK version of the show look tame.

If you haven’t managed to see the moment Cassidy McGill picked Grant Crapp simply to prove a point, we suggest you do immediately.

Anyway, while the drama is certainly heating up as ITV2 revisits the 2018 series of the show, viewers have been wondering whether the singletons will be hit by the infamous Casa Amor twist.

Casa Amor week sees the girls and boys split up and introduced to a brand new set of contestants.

Is there a Casa Amor on Love Island Australia?
Is there a Casa Amor on Love Island Australia? Picture: ITV

In a separate villa, the newbies then have a few days to try and convince the Islanders to ditch their partners and couple up with them instead.

So, does Love Island Australia have a Casa Amor too? Here’s what we know…

Will there be a Casa Amor on Love Island Australia?

The short answer is no, there is no Casa Amor in Love Island: Australia season one.

Besides from the occasional date, most of the filming takes place in the Mallorcan villa.

Here in the UK, Casa Amor actually only features in the third series of the show in 2017.

But if you’re liking the first series of Love Island Australia, the second season does introduce a very similar concept to Casa Amor.

Bosses introduce the “Bomb Squad” which involves five new girls joining the villa all at once, but there is no second villa.

Back to series one, and while there’s no CA, there are still a handful of bombshells still to come who’ll be arriving at the villa to shake things up.

And unsurprisingly, there’s also lots more brutal recouplings and public voted eliminations before the grand final.

