Love Island Australia: Are Eden Dally and Erin Barnett still together now?

What happened to Eden and Erin from Love Island? Picture: ITV/Channel Nine/Instagram

What happened to Eden and Erin on Love Island Australia? And why did they break up? Here’s what you need to know…

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers ahead**

Love Island Australia is well and truly taking over our evenings.

And if you’re tuning into the re-run of the 2018 series of the show, you’ll know that Eden Dally and Erin Barnett were rock solid.

Having got together right at the start of the show, the pair had their ups and downs, but ultimately make it all the way to the final.

Eden Dally and Erin Barnett on Love island Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

They just missed out on the £50k prize to Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir, but vowed to stay together in the outside world.

But what happened to Eden and Erin and where are they now? Find out everything...

Are Eden and Erin from Love Island Australia still together?

The short answer is no. After leaving the show in 2018, the couple confessed they were keen to get married and start a family.

Eden told WHO in August 2018: “We want two kids, I want a boy and a little girl.

“Erin has a feeling we’ll have twins.”

Despite their big plans, they announced they had broken up just a month later.

Taking to Instagram with a joint statement, they both said: "We wanted to share with you, that after much deliberation, we have quietly parted ways. We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia.”

They added: "We can't thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer. We look forward to supporting each other moving forward and remain best friends."

Why did Eden and Erin from Love Island Australia break up?

The former couple didn’t open up about the reasons behind their split at the time.

But when asked by a fan, Erin dropped a hint when she replied: “A leopard never changes its spots. Just wasn't meant to be.”

Erin later posted a video on YouTube saying there was aggression in their relationship, something with Eden furiously denied.

He said in statement: “While I won’t go into detail about each false claim, I would like to say that the aggressive, threatening, and angry person Erin’s painted me as is not a true reflection of who I am. I’m a fun-loving, light-hearted guy who cares deeply about and would do anything for his family and friends.

After explaining that he battles with anxiety and depression, he continued: “While I do believe Erin and I bring out the worst in one another, I would never dream of using her personal struggles against her to boost my public image or gain followers. I have never been abusive nor have I ever laid hands on Erin in an aggressive nature.”

Before adding: "I regret the ugly way this has played out in the media and I am devastated that our fairy-tale romance had such a heartbreaking ending.”

Where are Eden and Erin from Love Island Australia now?

After the drama, Erin moved back home to Melbourne and still hangs out with a lot of the Islanders, like Francoise, Elias and Cassidy.

She’s also happily loved up with boyfriend Mick Russell and the pair live together.

Meanwhile, after his break up, Eden went on to win Mr World Australia.

He is now with Married At First Sight Cyrell Jiminez-Paule and the pair have a baby boy together named Boston.

