When was Love Island Australia filmed and who won?

Love Island Australia is already taking over our evenings, with the likes of Tayla, Grant and Erin causing endless amounts of drama.

But while we’re gripped by all the re-couplings and dumplings, it was actually filmed over two years ago.

So, when exactly was Love Island Australia on and what happened in the final? Here’s what we know…

Love Island Australia was filmed two years ago. Picture: ITV

When was Love Island Australia filmed?

Season one of Love Island Australia - which is airing on ITV2 right now - was filmed all the way back in 2018 in a Mallorcan villa.

While the villa looks a lot like the one we’re used to seeing on our version of the reality show, it’s not the same.

Grant and Tayla won Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV/Channel Nine

The first season originally aired on Channel Nine in Australia.

It was then shown on ITV2 in the same year, but two years later and it is back on every night with episodes available on the ITV Hub straight after they air, much like the usual version does.

Who won Love Island Australia?

Series one of the Down Under dating show saw Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp bag the winning prize.

Sadly, Tayla and Grant didn’t go the distance and they split three weeks after their big win.

After arriving back in Australia, Tayla discovered that Grant had a secret girlfriend called Lucy while he was on the show - and the pair still together now.

Tayla also moved on with fellow islander Dom Thomas, who was originally partnered up with pal Shelby Mills, but after they split she’s now with AFL player Nathan Broad.

Eden Dally and Erin Barnett also made it to the final, but split a few weeks after leaving the villa.

Coming in third place, original contestant Josh Moss and his girlfriend Amelia Plummer also proved popular. The adorable pair are still together two years later.

