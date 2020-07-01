Love Island Australia series one cast: Where are they now?

By Naomi Bartram

Where is Cassidy McGill now and what happened to Tayla and Grant? Here's what you need to know...

With the UK version cancelled this year, Love Island Australia has well and truly taken over our lives.

And while there is plenty of drama on screen, the real shockers came after the show was over all the way back in 2018.

So, where are the cast of Australian Love Island now? Here’s what you need to know...

**Warning major spoilers ahead**

Talya Damir

Tayla Damir won the first season of Love Island Australia with partner at the time Grant Crapp.

Probably unsurprisingly to a lot of people, their short lived romance didn’t last long when Tayla arrived back to Australia to discover her boyfriend actually already had a secret girlfriend.

After quickly dumping her lying ex, she moved on to another Islander in the form of Dom Thomas, who was originally partnered up with her friend Shelby Mills.

Despite dating for almost a year, they split last summer and Tayla is now with AFL player Nathan Broad.

By the looks of her Instagram page, Tayla is living her best life travelling around the world, modelling for various beauty brands and even launching her own collection of scrunchies.

Grant Crapp

Naughty Grant faced a tough time when he got out of the villa after it was revealed he had a girlfriend back home the entire time he was on Love Island.

He later admitted he went on the show for fame, rather than to find love. He’s still with his girlfriend Lucy Cartwright now and the pair just bought a house together.

Grant also has his own clothing line called Royal Apparel and also does personal training sessions.

Erin Barnett

Erin was one of the front runners the whole way through Love Island, along with her partner Eden Dally.

But in another (shocking) bombshell, the pair split very shortly after leaving the villa - three months to be exact.

The former couple didn’t exactly end on good terms, with Erin sharing a tell-all video claiming their relationship became very aggressive, something which Eden denied.

After the drama, Erin moved back home to Melbourne and still hangs out with a lot of the Islanders, like Francoise, Elias and Cassidy.

Erin Barnett and her boyfriend Mick Russell. Picture: Instagram

Erin is now happily loved up with boyfriend Mick Russell and the pair live together.

With over 400k fInstagram followers, Erin uses her platform to talk about women's health issues such PCOS and endometriosis.

She also created her own fashion line with Australian brand That’s So Fetch and in January 2020, Erin took part in Australia’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Eden Dally

So after breaking up with Erin after the show, Eden went on to win Mr World Australia before signing up to another reality show - Married At First Sight.

He is now with Cyrell Jiminez-Paule, who he met on the show, and the pair have a baby boy together named Boston.

Cassidy McGill

After leaving the Island all on her own, Cassidy has become a full-time influencer, meaning she spends her time advertising different brands on Instagram.

She has also started her own YouTube vlog, where she documents her work outs, what she’s eating and social events.

She’s still very good friends with former co-stars Francoise Draschler and Erin Barmett.

Cassidy also has a boyfriend – but hasn’t revealed what his name is, occasionally sharing mysterious photos of him on social media.

Cassidy McGill still hangs out with the Love Island cast. Picture: Instagram

Josh Moss

Josh and his partner Amelia Marni might have been accused of ‘faking’ their romance on the show, but they are actually the only couple still together from the first series of Love Island Australia.

The pair appear to be more loved-up than ever and have seemingly travelled around the world together.

Josh still hangs out with Millie and Mark from the show, as well as best mates Dom Thomas and Tayla Damir.

Josh and Dom even started their own Instagram page, and recorded a podcast called ‘Intelligence Pending with Dom & Josh’.

Millie Fuller

After a tough time in the villa, Millie eventually paired up with Mark O’Dare, and the couple left the villa together.

They stayed together for months, only splitting in April 2019 and deleting all traces of each other from social media.

Nowadays, Millie shares lots of photos with cute dogs, as well as advertising various beauty products and fashion labels.

While she doesn’t seem to have a boyfriend at the moment, she is still bestfriends with cast mates Justin Locko and Tayla Damir.

