Where is Love Island Australia's Shelby Bilby now?

Shelby Bilby made it all the way to the end of Love Island Australia. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Channel Nine

What happened to Shelby from Love Island Australia and where is she now?

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

Shelby ‘Bilby’ Mills had a rocky start in the Love Island Australia villa after first getting to know Jaxon Human.

When Jaxon went on to say he didn’t have fun with Shelby, she furiously branded him 'fake' after hearing from the boys he wasn’t sure about their coupling,

Their short-lived romance was then cut short when he was booted from the villa.

Luckily, Shelby later formed a connection with Dom Thomas, and the pair ended up coming fourth in the competition, behind Josh and Amelia, Erin and Eden and winners Grant and Tayla.

But what happened to Shelby after leaving the villa? And is she still with Dom Thomas? Here’s what we know...

How old is Shelby Bilby?

Shelby Bilby is now 26-years-old and was born on December 16, 1993. She was 24 when she appeared on the show in 2018.

Where is Shelby Bilby from Love Island Australia now?

After getting together right at the end of the Love Island Australia experience, Shelby Bilby and Dom Thomas didn’t go the distance and broke up just a month after leaving the show.

And while Dom went on to date fellow Love Island star Tayla Damir for just under a year, Shelby has gone on to become a full time social media influencer.

This means she spends her time selling products to her 158k Instagram followers, including clothes, beauty products and food.

She has also been travelling around the world and her social media pages are full of amazing photos from beautiful countries.

Love Island Australia's Shelby and her boyfriend Harry. Picture: Instagram

Does Shelby Bilby from Love Island Australia have a boyfriend?

Despite not finding The One on Love Island Australia, Shelby Bilby is now dating Freestyle Motocross Rider Harry Bink.

The pair seem very loved up, and often shares photos of one another on exotic holidays.

