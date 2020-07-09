Strictly Come Dancing 2020: The rumoured celebrity line-up

The popular BBC dance show is back in 2020, albeit a shorter series, but who are the celebrity contestants for season 18?

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens later this year, and it's definitely welcome news after many fans were concerned the show wouldn't return in 2020 due to coronavirus.

However, it's been confirmed that the show is back this year with strict filming measures in place.

We already know that some of the professionals won't be returning, as both AJ Prichard and Kevin Clifton bid farewell to the BBC dance show back in March, and it doesn't look like the professionals have been replaced, meaning a reduced cast.

But who will the celebrity contestants be? Here are the rumours so far...

Who are the rumoured celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

JAMIE LAING

The Made in Chelsea star was meant to be on last year's lineup, but broke his ankle just before live shows were meant to start.

He has openly spoken about being keen to return to it's highly likely we will see Laing's name on that lineup.

Jamie was originally partnered with Oti Mabuse, who then went on to win the whole series with last minute match, Kelvin Fletcher.

LORRAINE KELLY

Lorraine got people talking when she posted a video of a dance class with Strictly pro Luba Mushtuk.

However, she might have ruled herself out after speaking about the possibility on her own chat show.

"I mean, I could never do it in a million years," she said of the dance show.

"I love to watch, but if you really have a passion and you want to learn to dance, you're learning from the top guys and girls."

HUW EDWARDS

The newsreader has been linked to The BBC show more than once, recently revealing he had been asked to take part in a past series, but turned it down.

The Mirror reported that he declined the 2019 show because of the general election, so maybe there's still a possibility he'll say yes this time around?

STACEY SOLOMON

Stacey would be a strong contender as she'd be a huge hit with viewers.

Her hubby Joe Swash recently won Dancing on Ice, so there's a chance she'd want to give dancing a whirl and also take home first prize.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Stacey said: "I love the show, I love the outfits, the routines, and how the contestants go from one to 1,000.

"But I would be the one that didn't get it… Everybody would expect me to go on this journey, but I would be persistently the same after 10 weeks. I would just stay the same."

MICHELLE KEEGAN

"Michelle ticks all the boxes," a source told The Sun.

"She's glamorous, hugely popular and loves the show too."Producers are desperate to try and sign her up."

CATHERINE TATE

"The channel is willing to pay big money as she is already a household name and will be a hit with viewers," a source told the Mirror.

ALAN CARR

Alan has previously said that the producers ask him to join the show every year, and 2020 is no exception.

If he said yes, how amazing would that be?