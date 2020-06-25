Strictly Come Dancing 'postponed until October' with 'shorter series and less celebrities'

25 June 2020, 13:30

Strictly Come Dancing will return this year
Strictly Come Dancing will return this year. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Strictly Come Dancing may be returning for a new series this year, but there's reportedly some big changes to the schedule.

Strictly Come Dancing will be going ahead this year, but a little later then usual, according to reports.

This year's series of the hit BBC dancing show has been up in the air for months now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, according to The Sun, BBC bosses will be continuing with the 2020 series, but a little later in the year.

According to the publication, the series will start in mid October, which is just under a month after it would usually start.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will be a shorter series
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will be a shorter series. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Fiona Phillips says it's 'karma' former Strictly Come Dancing partner Brendan Cole was axed from show

The series is also said to be shorter this year, with the BBC only having nine or ten live shows, compared to 13 they had in 2019.

Because of this, it's also been reported there will be less professional dancers and celebrities taking part in the series.

Strictly is also said to be pre-recording group dances months in advance.

There will reportedly be less celebs and professionals
There will reportedly be less celebs and professionals. Picture: Getty

A source told the publication this week: “BBC bosses were adamant they would do anything to keep their biggest show on air, and this proves that.

“But they’ve decided that pushing it back gives them more time to get stuff pre-recorded safely, and more time to iron out any other issues.”

The details of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 are yet to be revealed
The details of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 are yet to be revealed. Picture: Getty

A BBC spokesperson has since said: "To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of ongoing considerations around Covid-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us.”

READ MORE: Dancing On Ice's Alex Murphy ‘devastated’ as she's axed from show after Joe Swash win

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Phillip and Holly ran a phone-in with Martin Lewis today

Martin Lewis taken aback as This Morning caller claims she lost money after taking his advice
Joe Swash has fumed at Dancing On Ice's decision

Joe Swash hits out at Dancing On Ice after pro partner Alex Murphy is axed
Holly Willoughby's dress is a 'vintage find'

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white vintage summer dress

Celebrities

Where are the cast of Big Brother 6 now?

Where are the cast of Big Brother 6 now? Kinga, Makosi, Anthony and more
Where is Big Brother 6 winner Anthony Hutton now?

Where is Big Brother 6 winner Anthony Hutton now?

Trending on Heart

The rare Pokémon Card is expected to sell for £88,000

This 'holy grail' Pokémon Card is set to sell for £88,000 at auction

Lifestyle

This self-cooling pillow could help you sleep

A self-cooling pillow could help you get to sleep in the hot weather

Lifestyle

Cinemas will be showing some new releases when they reopen

What films can you see at UK cinemas when they re-open in July?

Lifestyle

MPs have sent a letter to Government to urge them to consider bringing in a four-day working week

MPs call for Government to bring in four-day working week amid pandemic

News

Hairdressers are already booked up for weeks

Hairdressers warn of 2,000 people waiting lists ahead of reopening next month

Lifestyle

Vegan BBQ and picnic ideas

Vegan BBQ and picnic ideas: The best meat free foods to try this summer

Lifestyle