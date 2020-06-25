Strictly Come Dancing 'postponed until October' with 'shorter series and less celebrities'

Strictly Come Dancing will return this year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Strictly Come Dancing may be returning for a new series this year, but there's reportedly some big changes to the schedule.

Strictly Come Dancing will be going ahead this year, but a little later then usual, according to reports.

This year's series of the hit BBC dancing show has been up in the air for months now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, according to The Sun, BBC bosses will be continuing with the 2020 series, but a little later in the year.

According to the publication, the series will start in mid October, which is just under a month after it would usually start.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will be a shorter series. Picture: Getty

The series is also said to be shorter this year, with the BBC only having nine or ten live shows, compared to 13 they had in 2019.

Because of this, it's also been reported there will be less professional dancers and celebrities taking part in the series.

Strictly is also said to be pre-recording group dances months in advance.

There will reportedly be less celebs and professionals. Picture: Getty

A source told the publication this week: “BBC bosses were adamant they would do anything to keep their biggest show on air, and this proves that.

“But they’ve decided that pushing it back gives them more time to get stuff pre-recorded safely, and more time to iron out any other issues.”

The details of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 are yet to be revealed. Picture: Getty

A BBC spokesperson has since said: "To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of ongoing considerations around Covid-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us.”

