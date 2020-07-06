Is Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries true and have any of the cases been solved?

Unsolved Mysteries has been rebooted by Netflix - here's your need-to-know on the true crime docu-series.

If you haven't binged every episode of Unsolved Mysteries already, it's about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The true crime drama - which originally aired in the US between 1987 and 2010 - has been rebooted by the streaming service, and people it's all anyone can talk about.

When the show was on TV, viewers were encouraged to report any information they had to a hotline - and we are now encouraged to get in touch on the Unsolved Mysteries website if they know something about a case.

Is Unsolved Mysteries a true story?

Unsolved Mysteries tells the story of a number of unsolved crime cases, meaning everything explored is true.

None of the cases from the rebooted show have been solved, but the FBI is reopening the case of Alonzo Brooks, who was killed in April 2004.

According to the show's website, around half of the cases featuring wanted fugitives in the 1,300 mysteries that featured on the 230-episode original series have been solved.

Over 100 families have been reunited with missing relatives, and seven wrongfully-convicted individuals have been released.

The official synopsis reads: "Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable - from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.

Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery."

How many episodes of Unsolved Mysteries are there?

In the rebooted Netflix series, there are six episodes in total.

Is there a trailer for Unsolved Mysteries?

