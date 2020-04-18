Who is Lauren Steadman, what happened to her arm and did she appear on Strictly Come Dancing?

Paralympian Lauren Steadman competed on Strictly Come Dancing with AJ Pritchard. Picture: Getty

A professional triathlete and triple paralympian, Lauren Steadman will be ready to face some of the gruelling physical challenges on the upcoming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Lauren, who began swimming at the age of 4, has long been active in sport, representing Team GB at the age of 15. Among her many athletic accomplishments she represented Great Britain at the 2016 games in Rio, gaining a silver medal in the triathlon.

Here's everything we know about the super athlete including her Strictly partner.

Lauren is a paratriathlete and swimmer. Picture: Getty

Who is Lauren Steadman?

The 27-year-old was born in Peterborough. With her enthusiasm for swimming her uncle encouraged her to get involved in triathlons, being a keen triathlete himself. Her first Triathlon in the British Championships saw her gain second place in 2011.

Lauren has competed in three Summer Paralympics as a swimmer and in the paratriathlon in China 2008, a swimmer in London 2012 and in the paratriathalon in Rio 2016.

In addition to her athletic prowess she completed a BSc (Hons) Psychology degree and a master's degree in Business and Management at the University of Portsmouth.

Paralympian Laurean Steadman is a contestant on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Picture: Getty

What happened to her arm?

Lauren was born missing the lower part of her right arm.

Lauren partnered with AJ on Strictly. Picture: BBC Pictures

Did she appear on Strictly Come Dancing?

Lauren was among the Strictly contestants of the BBC's series 16. Partnered with AJ Pritchard, she made it to the semi final but unfortunately lost to Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev.

The athlete has shared how much she enjoys dancing, especially salsa. "I got into it because my psychologist said that sport is no longer your hobby it’s your career, so you need something outside of that to enjoy.

"I gave it a try and the rest is history!"

